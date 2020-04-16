This Day in Threshers History: April 16

The Clearwater Threshers may have finished 12.5 games behind the Daytona Cubs in 2013, but got the better of the eventual league champions on April 16, 2013 with a 15-6 victory at Bright House Field.

Every batter finished the contest with at least two hits, with four Threshers ending the game with at least four knocks. Jose Mojica had a career night at the dish, finishing 5-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. Carlos Alonso, Maikel Franco and Cameron Perkins each had four-hit games, with Perkins driving in four runs.

Clearwater scored at least one run in every inning, and blew the game open with a six-run seventh that saw an 8-5 lead grow to a 16-5 advantage.

Despite allowing five runs in the start, Perci Garner improved to 2-0 by tossing 5.2 innings. The right-handed hurler allowed the damage on eight hits, three walks and five strikeouts.

