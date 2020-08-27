This Date in Indians History Ã¢ÂÂ August

August 27, 2020 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indianapolis Indians have a rich history that dates back to 1902. Take a trip down memory lane as we highlight notable performances that occurred in the month of August for the Tribe.

August 3, 2003 - Left-handed pitcher Luis Martinez was lights out in an 8.0-inning outing en route to a 1-0 win vs. Durham. The southpaw struck out 10 batters for his third quality start with the Tribe as he improved to 3-0 on the season. Martinez also extended his scoreless inning streak to 20.1 innings in the Indians defeat of the South Division leaders. Martinez was a gem for the Indians the last couple months of the season, as he finished with a 0.99 ERA (5er/45.2ip) in seven starts.

August 6, 1988 - Randy Johnson had 15 Triple-A starts under his belt when he took the mound for the Tribe at Nashville during a playoff push. Johnson and Pat Pacillo tossed the last no-hitter in the Bush Stadium era when they threw a combined 8.0 hitless innings. Johnson was tagged for the loss as he gave up the game's only earned run in the first inning, despite not giving up a hit. The future Hall of Famer tossed 7.0 innings as he issued two walks and struck out eight hitters.

August 7, 2018 - The eighth inning vs. Lehigh Valley was historic in two ways for the Tribe, as Kevin Newman and Jacob Stallings each recorded a hit to complete their respective cycles. As the third hitter due up in the bottom of the eighth, Newman capitalized on his final at-bat of the game with a two-run home run to left field. After Jason Martin struck out swinging for the second out, Pablo Reyes worked a walk to extend the inning for Stallings. An improbable triple to center field - just the sixth of his then-seven-year career - completed the catcher's cycle and extended the Tribe lead to 12-5 over the IronPigs. Newman and Stallings went a combined 9-for-10 and drove in six runs.

August 10, 1941 - Right-handed pitcher Ray Starr became the second Tribe pitcher in the Bush Stadium era to win 20 games with the Tribe's 10-5 win over St. Paul in the first game of a doubleheader. Unlike other times in his career where he pitched in both games of a doubleheader, Starr only pitched in Game 1 as the Tribe split the twin bill. He went the distance and allowed five runs on seven hits and five walks with four strikeouts. The following season, Starr was selected as an All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds and finished the year with a 2.67 ERA (82er/276.2ip).

August 14, 1958 - In the Tribe's 11th consecutive victory, right fielder Johnny Callison and catcher John Romano were dubbed the "Home Run Twins" after they each hit a home run in their combined 6-for-6 day at the plate with three runs scored and four RBI. The Tribe beat Louisville 7-2 thanks to a complete game by Jimmie 'Hot Rod' McDonald, who allowed just two earned runs on 11 hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

August 17, 1988 - Pinch hitter Razor Shines ripped a two-out single to drive in Johnny Paredes and finish off an 8-7 comeback win for the Tribe. The Indians were in control when a three-run third inning broke the game's 2-2 tie, but Iowa responded with five runs in the sixth to go ahead, 7-5. The Indians countered in the seventh with two runs of their own to tie the game, once again. The win extended the Tribe's Eastern Division lead to 9.5 games.

August 18, 2019 - Facing a five-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth vs. Lehigh Valley, free bases were key to a comeback win for the Tribe. The inning opened when Christian Kelley struck out looking, but was followed by four consecutive walks to keep the bases loaded for Ke'Bryan Hayes, who was 0-for-4 on the day. A wild pitch scored Hunter Owen to bring the Indians within three runs, and then came a 2-2 slider down and in. Hayes crushed a fly ball into the left field lawn to even the game at 7-7. Kelley then went on to hit a walk-off single in the10th as the Tribe won, 8-7, in one of the biggest comeback victories in Indians history.

August 29, 2011- In just his second game with the Tribe, right-handed pitcher Nelson Figueroa struck out 10 hitters at Toledo on his way to a complete game. He limited the Mud Hens to one run in the third inning and stranded eight runners on the bases in his 9.0 innings of work. The Indians cushioned their 2-1 lead with a five-run eighth inning followed by a two-run ninth. Much of the Tribe's offense in the 9-1 win came off the bat of Pedro Alvarez, whose only hit of the game was a grand slam.

August 31, 1978 - Champ Summers, the eventual Minor League Player of the Year, blasted two home runs vs. Springfield to keep the Tribe's playoff hopes alive with a 5-2 win as they awaited their postseason destiny. Their chances of winning the Eastern Division title relied on the outcome of the second game of a doubleheader between Evansville and Iowa. The Indians and Triplets were tied for first place heading into the day, but Evansville's 3-2 loss to Iowa in the Game 2 of the doubleheader provided the Tribe clarity. Indianapolis went on to the American Association playoffs as the Eastern Division champions.

