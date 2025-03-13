This Canadian Star Just Proved He's ELITE! #football #footballhighlights
March 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Is this guy the next CFL superstar? Where would you rank this in Top 10 Plays by Canadians (2024)?
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from March 13, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.