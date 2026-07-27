Thirteen Players Make U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team Roster

Published on July 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







USA Hockey announced that 13 players from the United States Hockey League (USHL) have made the 23-man U.S. Under-18 Select Team, which will compete in the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup from Aug. 3-8, 2026 in Edmonton, Alberta.

First Name Last Name POS Hometown USHL Team

Gunnar Conboy F Lakeville, Minn. Green Bay Gamblers

Joey Cullen F Moorhead, Minn. U.S. National Under-17 Team

Rylan Hanson D Zimmerman, Minn. Sioux Falls Stampede

Charlie Mineman D St. Louis, Mo. U.S. National Under-18 Team

Luke Pietila F Howell, Mich. Green Bay Gamblers

Jake Prunty D Lake Hopatcong, N.J. U.S. National Under-18 Team

Nash Roed F White Bear Lake, Minn. U.S. National Under-18 Team

Ryland Rooney F Dellwood, Minn. Sioux Falls Stampede

Trevor Shorter D Elmhurst, Ill. Chicago Steel

Ethan Sung F Pasadena, Calif. Sioux Falls Stampede

Beck Thoreson D Moorhead, Minn. U.S. National Under-18 Team

Becker Wenkus D Edina, Minn. Des Moines Buccaneers

Brandon Wright G Grant, Minn. Dubuque Fighting Saints

The roster includes players who participated in the USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival. The U.S. will face Canada, Czechia, Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia, and Sweden in Edmonton. Last year, the U.S. won the tournament for the first time since 2003 and the second time in history. The selection camp was held from July 23-27 in St. Paul, Minn.

USA Hockey's Director of Junior Hockey Marc Boxer will serve as general manager of the U.S., while USHL general managers Rod Braceful (NTDP) and Tony Gasparini (Sioux Falls) will aid with player personnel. Former Waterloo Black Hawk and Dartmouth coach Reid Cashman was announced as head coach. Todd Knott, who played in Lincoln and worked as a coach and general manager in Des Moines and Sioux City, as welll as former Tri-City assistant coach Troy Thibodeau will serve as assistant coaches.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2026

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