Third Period Comeback Gives Prowlers Sweep

The Port Huron Prowlers staged a three-goal comeback in the third period to take a 5-4 regulation win from the Motor City Rockers on Dec. 9 at Big Boy Arena. Port Huron scored four on Ricky Gonzalez in the final frame to get the win.

After Elias Thompson received a five-minute fighting major eight seconds into the contest, the Prowlers opened the scoring on the power play as the puck found Brandon Picard on the back post for his team-high 10th of the season.

The Rockers countered on a power play of their own with less than two minutes to play in the period. Declan Conway put the puck on net from the corner and it found its way into the cage to make it 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Port Huron outshot Motor City 15-10 in the second but the Rockers put three up on the board. Jonathan Juliano followed up a TJ Delaney shot on the rush. Then, Delaney fired a shot to the top corner on a two-on-one. Off another two-on-one rush, Scott Coash saucered a feed to Glynn Robitaille who tapped it home to give Motor City a 4-1 lead heading into the third.

Trevor Babin made 29 saves on 30 shots through 40 minutes but was replaced by Gonzalez for the third due to what is being reported as a "re-aggravated lower body injury" according to the FPHL's Ice Chips.

The Prowlers wasted no time jumping on the cold goaltender as Alex Johnson fired a shot from the point that found the top corner through traffic 42 seconds into the final frame. The goal was Johnson's fifth of the season and first at even strength. 1:36 later, Paul Arnott picked up a loose puck next to the net and found Matt Graham in front to pull Port Huron within one.

Midway through the period with the Rockers on a power play, Dalton Jay put a power move to the net and beat Gonzalez to tie the score. It was the second shorthanded goal in as many nights for the Prowlers.

With under five minutes to play, Braden Deck softly slid the puck into offensive territory, Jameson Milam stepped on it and it ended up on Graham's tape. Gonzalez stopped the first shot but the Prowlers head coach put home his own rebound to put his team in front for good.

Graham was the first star with two goals and an assist. Jay received second star honors with a goal and two helpers. Johnson and Picard chipped in a goal and an assist apiece. Makar Sokolov made 19 saves in the victory as Port Huron outshot Motor City 41-23.

Juliano got the third star with a goal and an assist. Delaney finished with the same stat line while Josh Colten and TJ Sneath each added a pair of helpers. Gonzalez made seven saves on 11 shots in the third period.

