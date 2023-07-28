Third Fan-Selected Bobblehead Giveaway, Augutoberfest, and Boy Scout Night Highlight First August Homestand

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return home at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for the first homestand in August. On Tuesday, August 1st, the St. Lucie Mets, the Florida State League affiliate of the New York Mets, will come to town. Among the highlights of the six contests is the third fan-selected bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, the Augtoberfest celebration, and Boy Scout Night to round off the homestand on Sunday.

The Tortugas begin the homestand on Tuesday, August 1, with Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night sponsored by Madden's Ace, Michelob Ultra, Culver's, Humana, Frontier Partners, AARP, and Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, August 2, for a Belly Buster Wednesday. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $14, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m. We will also feature the United Way of Volusia and Flagler Counties as part of our Wishful Wednesday showcasing local nonprofits in our local community.

The Mission of the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties, Inc. is to strengthen the organized capacity of our community, ensuring maximum support to everyone in need. Their core values include actively connecting into their communities and serving their neighbors. They seek to strengthen relationships for greater resources, recognition and success and to celebrate creative ideas and strive to identify unrealized opportunities. They embody a mindset that ignites their desire to add value to their communities.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the World's Most Famous Beach on Thursday, August 3, with a Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy your favorite beer or fountain soda starting at $1 at concession and beer stands throughout the night. Fans are encouraged to come early to listen to the tunes of The Copper Piano in the Budweiser Bullpen starting at 5:30 p.m. when gates open. The party gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Firework Fridays returns to the schedule on Friday, August 4, as Daytona will have the spectacular fireworks show following the last out. Friday Night Happy Hour with Ormond Brewing comes back to the ballpark with special discounts on select draft beers at the beer stand and LKQ bar. Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from Tropical Drifter on the third-base riverwalk. The weekend gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. It will also be City of Deland Night featuring discounted tickets for residents through the appropriate FEVO link.

You picked them, we listened! Make sure you arrive at the ballpark early on Saturday, August 5, for the third of the five Fan-Picked Tortugas Players Bobblehead Night. You don't want to miss out on the opportunity to collect ALL FIVE this season! The third bobblehead will be revealed on Friday, August 4th. The first 1,000 fans in the gates will receive a voucher for a bobblehead and it will be available for pickup along the riverwalk. Oktoberfest? We prefer AugtoberFest! The Tortugas are bringing the festivities to The Jack with Food and Beverage specials featuring AugtoberFest-inspired Beer and German Sausages! Enjoy it all while listening to German Music throughout the ballpark! Lass uns gehen Tortugas! Bring your four-legged pup with you for Bark in the Park sponsored by Nauti Pets and Daytona Dog Beach at The Jack with the purchase of a pup pass for an additional $2. The penultimate game of the series gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The homestand comes to a close on Sunday, August 6, with Shelldon's Family Fun Day sponsored MOAS and Central Florida Zoo. Kids are encouraged to arrive with their sweet tooth as kids will receive a frozen treat while supplies last. Members of the Shelldon's Family Fun Pack receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. It is also Boy Scouts Night with discounted tickets also available at the specific FEVO link. After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The series finale is penciled in for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Tuesday through Saturday matches. They will open at 4:00 p.m. for the finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

