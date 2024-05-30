Thierry Darlan SHOWED OUT in the Basketball Africa League Season 4

May 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

NBA G League Ignite YouTube Video







G League Ignite guard and 2024 NBA Draft prospect Thierry Darlan put on a show during BAL Season 4, averaging 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for his hometown Bangui SC. Check out his best plays!

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.