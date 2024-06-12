These Two Quarterbacks Are UP NEXT

Sports stats



June 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett discuss the two surprising stand-out quarterbacks they witnessed during week 1 of CFL action, as well as which QB's among the league they would draft as a starter and backup for week 2.

New episodes of The Waggle podcast are available for download every Wednesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!

