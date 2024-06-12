These Two Quarterbacks Are UP NEXT
June 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett discuss the two surprising stand-out quarterbacks they witnessed during week 1 of CFL action, as well as which QB's among the league they would draft as a starter and backup for week 2.
New episodes of The Waggle podcast are available for download every Wednesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!
Listen to The Waggle Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3pItVhvoMXRxREn3Y01ZDg?si=44d4554b97844529 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-waggle/id1126892989
