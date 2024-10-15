These 'Keepers Were Magic in Goal: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 32 Nominees
October 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The past week of action saw some remarkable denials from goalkeepers around the USL Championship, including some that could end up proving crucial in the hunt for a postseason berth in either conference. We've picked four of the best, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.
Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
