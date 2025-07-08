These 'Keepers Answered the Bell!: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 17/18 Nominees
July 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2025
- Miami FC's U20 Team Advances to the Finals of the UPSL Playoffs - Miami FC
- Miami FC Battles Back with Ten Men to Draw 2-2 vs. FC Tulsa - Miami FC
- Republic FC's Season Sweep of Las Vegas Earns Three Selections to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Mertz, Lilley Named in Weekly Honors - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- San Antonio FC Defender Alex Crognale Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Legion FC's Matt Van Oekel & Stephen Turnbull Named to Team of the Week - Birmingham Legion FC
- Blake USL Championship "Player of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Joseluis Villagomez to USL Academy Contract - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Miami FC Announces the Mid-Season Signing of Danco - Miami FC
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Name Dominic Casciato as Head Coach - Tampa Bay Rowdies
