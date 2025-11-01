There's Only One MESSI: 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Published on October 31, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







With 29 goals and 19 assists, Lionel Messi led MLS in the 2025 regular season, capturing the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.







