"There's a Lot More to Unpack..." - Devon on Danny Cruz's Lou City Departure

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Kerr and guest host Joe Malfa also discuss the surprise departure of Head Coach Danny Cruz from Louisville City FC on Tuesday afternoon and the remarkable resume he has put together over the past five seasons as the longest-tenured manager in the club's history. Listen to the full episode on our channel!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

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