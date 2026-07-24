"There's a Dagger from Jürgen Locadia!!!"
Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Rodrigo da Costa and Jürgen Locadia scored in either half to earn Miami FC a 2-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Pitbull Stadium on Wednesday night to break a four-game winless streak in league play and move into the top half of the Eastern Conference standings.
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