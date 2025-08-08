Theis Is UNTOUCHABLE on 80-Yard Punt Return TD!: CFL

August 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Travis Theis fields the punt at his own 30, weaves through defenders, and explodes, going 80 yards untouched for a spectacular punt return touchdown.







