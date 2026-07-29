The World's First Dedicated Women's Pro Sports Stadium: Pixel Pit Stops

Published on July 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Where can you find the first stadium ever dedicated soley to women's sports? Right here in Kansas City! Join Megan O'Keefe on this Pixel Pit Stop to find out all about CPKC Stadium, with the help of Google Pixel and Gemini.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2026

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