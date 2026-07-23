The World Brought Canada Closer to Soccer. the Canadian Premier League Invites Canadians to Stay with "Your +1, on Us."

Published on July 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the launch of Your +1, On Us, a limited-time, league-wide campaign aimed at transforming this summer's unprecedented excitement for soccer into lasting support for the domestic game by making it easier than ever to attend a CPL match.

Available across all eight CPL clubs, Your +1, On Us allows supporters to purchase one ticket and receive a second ticket free (of equal or lesser value) for eligible matches through the second half of the season, with offer availability varying by club.

The initiative comes at a time when more Canadians than ever are embracing soccer, giving fans another opportunity to experience the country's professional game live and share the matchday atmosphere with someone else.

"Soccer has captured the attention of Canadians in a remarkable way this summer. The opportunity now is to turn that excitement into lasting support for the game here at home," said James Johnson, Commissioner, Canadian Premier League and Group CEO, Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment.

" Your +1, On Us is about making it easier for more Canadians to experience the passion, atmosphere and quality of our domestic game firsthand. Every fan who chooses to support a local club helps strengthen the Canadian soccer ecosystem, creating more opportunities for players, clubs and communities to thrive. Whether you're discovering the CPL for the first time or returning for another season, now is the time to be part of Canada's game."

Through Your +1, On Us, the Canadian Premier League is investing in the long-term growth of the sport by making live professional soccer more accessible. Every new supporter who walks through the gates helps strengthen clubs, deepen connections within local communities and build a stronger future for Canadian soccer.

For more information about Your +1, On Us, including eligible matches, visit cplsoccer.com/plusone.







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