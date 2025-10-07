The Word of the Day? Golazo: USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 31 Nominees
Published on October 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 6, 2025
- Republic FC and SchoolsFirst Celebrate Annual Teachers of the Year - Sacramento Republic FC
- USL Championship Issues Forfeit to Las Vegas Lights FC for Use of Ineligible Player - Rhode Island FC
- Jamie Webber Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week - FC Tulsa
- Preview: With Trophy Secured and Playoffs in Sight, Hartford Athletic Turns to Oakland - Hartford Athletic
- Hartford Athletic Wins First-Ever Trophy in USL Jägermeister Cup - Hartford Athletic
- El Paso Locomotive FC Playoff Ticket Presale to Begin on Monday, October 6 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- USL Jägermeister Eludes Republic FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Roots Back Home for Tuesday Action Versus Hartford Athletic - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for October World Cup Qualifiers - El Paso Locomotive FC
- LouCity to 'Keep Louisville Weird' this Saturday vs. Miami FC - Louisville City FC
