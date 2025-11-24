The WNBA Draft Lottery 2026:See Who Got the No.1 Pick
Published on November 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The results are in and the picks are secured
Watch the Draft Lottery to see which team got the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft!
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 23, 2025
- Sky Land No. 5 Overall Pick in 2026 Draft - Chicago Sky
- Dallas Wings Win Top Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - WNBA
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.