The WILDEST PK Shootouts of Round One!: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

November 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







0:00 CLT vs. ORL 11-1-24 2:04 MIN vs. RSL 11-2-24 4:20 RBNY vs. CLB 11-3-24 8:04 ORL vs. CLT 11-9-24 9:47 CIN vs. NYC 11-9-24

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #penalty

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.