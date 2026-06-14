The Utah Fry Sauce Fall to the Great Falls Voyagers Despite a Late Game Charge to End Their Three-Game Win Streak

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - Despite the excitement of the second Saturday of Utah Fry Sauce, Game Five of their series against the Great Falls Voyagers did not go the way they wanted, taking the loss 13-10. The game got away from the Fry Sauce quicklt with the Voyagers put up seven runs in the first two innings, and took a 7-2 lead.

The Voyagers added six more runs over innings four and five to take a 13-3 lead. While the Fry Sauce bullpen, represented by Miles Garrett, Kyle Lewis and Nolan Ficklin, held the Voyagers scoreless for the next four innings, the early deficit was too much for the Fry Sauce to overcome.

The deficit came from a combination of influences. Voyager's starter Chris Peguero was phenomenal, going seven innings, allowing just four runs off of eight hits, and striking out eleven Fry Sauce batters. To go along with lock down defense, the Voyager bats were on fire, combining for 19 hits on the night, and six different players with RBIs. The best bat of the night belonged to Kyle Schmack who went 4-6 with four RBIs.

Going into the ninth inning, the Fry Sauce were trailing 13-4. However, they managed to make things interesting. On a combination of walks, singles, doubles, and help from one error, the Fry Sauce methodically worked their way around the base paths and got within three. Hank Dodson stepped up to the plate representing the tying run, however he struck out to ultimately end the game.

The series now sits at 3-2 in favor of the Fry Sauce, and the final game will take place tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Lindquist Field.







Pioneer League Stories from June 13, 2026

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