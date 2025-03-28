The USL on CBS Returns on April 6!: San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC, 4 p.m. ET

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL on CBS makes its season debut on Sunday, April 6 at 4 p.m. ET, bringing together two recent USL Championship title-winners in San Antonio FC and Phoenix Rising FC for a key early-season Western Conference clash that kicks off the league's national television slate in 2025.

Join play-by-play announcer Mike Watts and analyst Devon Kerr for all the action live from Toyota Field.

