Sports stats



USL San Antonio FC

The USL on CBS Returns on April 6!: San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC, 4 p.m. ET

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video


The USL on CBS makes its season debut on Sunday, April 6 at 4 p.m. ET, bringing together two recent USL Championship title-winners in San Antonio FC and Phoenix Rising FC for a key early-season Western Conference clash that kicks off the league's national television slate in 2025.

Join play-by-play announcer Mike Watts and analyst Devon Kerr for all the action live from Toyota Field.

Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central