The ULTIMATE MLS Cup Challenge W/ ZackTTG and Kris London

December 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy YouTube Video







@ZackTTG and @KristopherLondon take on the 2024 MLS Cup to complete the ultimate checklist as @lagalaxy and @newyorkredbulls battle for a trophy!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #lagalaxy #newyorkredbulls

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.