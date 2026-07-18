The Ultimate Last-Line Defense Mia Fishel #nwsl #soccer #football
Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026
- NC Courage Travel to California for Match against Bay FC - North Carolina Courage
- Houston Dash Conclude Three-Game Road Trip at Racing Louisville FC - Houston Dash
- Reign FC Begins Road Stretch against Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium on Saturday - Seattle Reign FC
- Bay FC Back at PayPal Park for Saturday Matinee vs. North Carolina Courage - Bay FC
- Denver Summit FC Opens Centennial Stadium Saturday, July 18 - Denver Summit FC
- Utah Royals FC Ends Two-Match Home Stint against Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- Greenfield Natural Meat Co. Launches "Bringing Home the Bacon" Promotion for Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Fans - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Conclude Three-Game Road Trip at Racing Louisville FC - Houston Dash
- Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Named to Zambia Women's National Team Provisional Roster for 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Looks to Continue Winning Form against Seattle at Icahn Stadium - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Meets the Houston Dash - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Travels to Face Kansas City Current - San Diego Wave FC
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Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Begins Road Stretch against Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium on Saturday
- Reign FC Earns 2-0 Victory over Portland at Lumen Field Sunday Afternoon
- Reign FC Returns to Lumen Field for Cascadia Rivalry on Sunday
- Reign FC Falls, 3-1, on the Road to North Carolina Courage
- Reign FC Returns to NWSL Action in North Carolina at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday