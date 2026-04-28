THE UFL SHOW EP. 6: KEVIN SUMLIN & IAN WHEELER JOIN THE SHOW

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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United Football League Stories from April 28, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

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