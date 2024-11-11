The U-Show Week 8
November 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
Welcome into the USHL's weekly live show the U-Show on YouTube Live! Every week on Tuesday at 6 pm Eastern/5 pm Central Ezra Gennello and the voices around the USHL breakdown everything going on around the league.
