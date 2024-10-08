The U-Show Week 3

October 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video







Welcome into the USHL's weekly live show the U-Show on YouTube Live! Every week at 6 pm Eastern/5 pm Central Ezra Gennello and the voices around the USHL breakdown everything going on around the league.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.