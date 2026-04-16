The U-Show: Nolen Geerdes Interview
Published on April 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Madison Capitols YouTube Video
Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Madison Defenseman Nolen Geerdes!
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United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026
- Tri-City's Pradel Named Finalist for USHL Goaltender of the Year Award - Tri-City Storm
- Six Lumberjacks Named to 2026 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- RoughRiders Sign Phase II Tender Owen McHale for 2026-27 Season - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Series Preview: Second Round vs Sioux Falls - Lincoln Stars
- Krizizke Named to Final NHL Central Scouting List - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Hawks Defensemen Rate Well - Waterloo Black Hawks
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