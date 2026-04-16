USHL Madison Capitols

The U-Show: Nolen Geerdes Interview

Published on April 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Madison Capitols YouTube Video


Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Madison Defenseman Nolen Geerdes!

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United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026


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