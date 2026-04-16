The U-Show: Nolen Geerdes Interview

Published on April 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols YouTube Video







Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Madison Defenseman Nolen Geerdes!







United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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