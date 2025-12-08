The U-Show: Michal Pradel Interview
Published on December 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm YouTube Video
Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from Michael Pradel of the Tri-City Storm
00:07 Around the League 01:38 Players of the Week 03:48 World Junior A Challenge 04:11 Commitments 04:32 NHL 05:00 World Junior Rosters 05:40 Michal Pradel Interview 10:33 Coming Up
Check out the Tri-City Storm Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2025
- Wyatt Herres Named USHL Defenseman of the Week - Chicago Steel
- Hawks Sip & Shop Thursday - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Gameday Preview: December 10-13 - Omaha Lancers
- Steel to Host Chicago Blackhawks Night Featuring Blackhawks Anthem Singer Jim Cornelison and Tommy Hawk - Chicago Steel
- Schultz, Herres, Trejbal Named Players of the Week - USHL
- Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Storm Stories
- Phantoms Blank Storm 5-0 on Friday Night at the USHL American Cup
- Storm, Phantoms End USHL American Cup Friday Night in Upstate New York
- Phantoms Outlast Storm, Pick up 3-1 Thursday Night Win in Rochester
- Tri-City, Youngstown Begin USHL American Cup on Thursday Night
- Tri-City's Pilgrim, Laylin off to Represent United States at 2025 World Junior A Challenge