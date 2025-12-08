USHL Tri-City Storm

The U-Show: Michal Pradel Interview

Published on December 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm YouTube Video


Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from Michael Pradel of the Tri-City Storm

00:07 Around the League 01:38 Players of the Week 03:48 World Junior A Challenge 04:11 Commitments 04:32 NHL 05:00 World Junior Rosters 05:40 Michal Pradel Interview 10:33 Coming Up

Check out the Tri-City Storm Statistics

