The U-Show: Kolin Sisson Interview
Published on April 22, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Fargo Force YouTube Video
Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Fargo forward Kolin Sisson!
Check out the Fargo Force Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026
- Pelletier Named USHL Player of the Year - Lincoln Stars
- Alex Pelletier Named USHL Player of the Year - USHL
- Youngstown Phantoms Tender Austin Hall - USHL
- Clark Cup Playoffs Second Round Preview: Series Tied 1-1 Ahead of Games Three & Four in Muskegon - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Tobias Trejbal Named USHL Goalie of the Year - USHL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.