The U-Show: Kolin Sisson Interview

Published on April 22, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force YouTube Video







Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Fargo forward Kolin Sisson!







United States Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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