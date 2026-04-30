The U-Show: Jackson Nevers Interview
Published on April 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Madison Capitols YouTube Video
Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Madison forward Jackson Nevers!
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United States Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026
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