The U-Show: Jackson Nevers Interview

Published on April 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols YouTube Video







Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Madison forward Jackson Nevers!







United States Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

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