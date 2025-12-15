The U-Show: Ian Moran Interview

Published on December 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video







Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from Head New England Scout of Neutral Zone, Ian Moran

00:07 Around the League 01:38 Players of the Week 03:43 World Junior A Challenge 04:47 Commitments 05:01 Alumni Report 05:56 World Juniors 06:16 Ian Moran Interview 12:16 Coming Up







United States Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.