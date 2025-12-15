The U-Show: Ian Moran Interview
Published on December 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from Head New England Scout of Neutral Zone, Ian Moran
00:07 Around the League 01:38 Players of the Week 03:43 World Junior A Challenge 04:47 Commitments 05:01 Alumni Report 05:56 World Juniors 06:16 Ian Moran Interview 12:16 Coming Up
United States Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025
