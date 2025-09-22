The U-Show: Fall Classic in the Books

Published on September 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video







Our weekly look around the USHL kicks off with a look back at the Fall Classic. All 16 USHL squads were in Pittsburgh for a pair of games last week. Jonny Lazarus breaks down all the action, including top performers and the storylines coming out of opening week. Cedar Rapids Head Coach Mark Carlson and Fargo Force forward Graham Jones join the show.







