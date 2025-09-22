The U-Show: Fall Classic in the Books
Published on September 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
Our weekly look around the USHL kicks off with a look back at the Fall Classic. All 16 USHL squads were in Pittsburgh for a pair of games last week. Jonny Lazarus breaks down all the action, including top performers and the storylines coming out of opening week. Cedar Rapids Head Coach Mark Carlson and Fargo Force forward Graham Jones join the show.
Check out the United States Hockey League Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2025
- Stars Acquire Prušek from Fighting Saints - Lincoln Stars
- Ekman Named USHL Forward of the Week After Strong Start - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Danny Klaers Named USHL Defenseman of the Week for Week 1 - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Ekman, Klaers, White Named Players of the Week - USHL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.