The U-Show: Director of NHL Scouting Dan Marr

Published on October 20, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video







Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with interviews from Dan Marr and Jake Prunty

0:15 Recap 5:15 NCAA 7:28 Commitments 7:49 Dan Marr 29:18 NHL 29:55 Coming Up 31:05 Jake Prunty







United States Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.