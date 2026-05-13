The U-Show: Carter Sanderson Interview
Published on May 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks YouTube Video
Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Muskegon captain Carter Sanderson!
Check out the Muskegon Lumberjacks Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026
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