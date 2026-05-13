USHL Muskegon Lumberjacks

The U-Show: Carter Sanderson Interview

Published on May 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks YouTube Video


Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Muskegon captain Carter Sanderson!

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United States Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026


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