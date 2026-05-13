The U-Show: Carter Sanderson Interview

Published on May 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks YouTube Video







Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Muskegon captain Carter Sanderson!







United States Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

Sioux Falls Stampede Punch Ticket to Clark Cup Final with 3-2 Victory over Fargo Force - Sioux Falls Stampede

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.