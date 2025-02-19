The U-Show: Bryn Chyzyk Interview
February 19, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Waterloo Black Hawks YouTube Video
Waterloo Black Hawks General Manager Bryn Chyzyk discusses his path to becoming a GM in the USHL, what he looks for in NHL prospects and the day-to-day operations of managing a team.
