The Tulsa Drillers Noodlers Weekend O'Fish'Ally Starts Today

Join us at ONEOK Field this weekend as the Tulsa Drillers transform into the iconic Tulsa Noodlers and take on the Springfield Cardinals!

Today, July 27

First 1,000 fans (21+) will receive a Noodlers Fish Koozie, plus everyone can enjoy $2 hot dogs, sodas and 12 oz Busch Lights & Bud Lights courtesy of Busch Light, My41 & 97.5 KMOD.

Friday, July 28

Okie Noodling Champion Nate Williams will in attendance showing Drillers fans how to noodle LIVE in the 20 ft x 50 ft Noodling demonstration tank. Tulsa Noodling Queen, Tess Maune will throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch. Plus, stick around after the game for a huge post-game fireworks show courtesy of Tulsa Community College, FOX23 & K95.5.

Saturday, July 29

First 1,500 fans will receive a Noodlers Hawaiian shirt courtesy of 1-800-Got Junk, NewsChannel 8 & 103.3 The Eagle. Plus, Okie Noodling Champion Nate Williams will continue his live noodling demonstrations.

Sunday, July 30

Concludes Tulsa Noodlers Weekend with a PSO Kids Catch, all kids eating free, the first 500 fans will receive a Tulsa Noodlers Arm Sleeve and Wheels and Thrills Kids Run the Bases after the game courtesy of Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.5.

*All weekend Noodlers fans can enjoy fried catfish po boys & fried catfish baskets, while adult Noodlers fans (21+) can quench their thirst with $5.00 16 oz Busch Lights!

