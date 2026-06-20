The Tiger-Cats Start the Game with a BANG with a 56-Yard Touchdown
Published on June 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Bo Levi Mitchell and Kiondre Smith connect on a deep touchdown early in the first quarter.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 19, 2026
- Beauchemin Fined for Actions in Week 2 - CFL
- Jimi, Doc Walker, Faber Drive Headline the Pepsi Summer Concert Series - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- The Diesel Gets the Call: Sean Millington to Enter Canadian Football Hall of Fame - B.C. Lions
- Running Man: Millington Rushes his Way into CFHOF - CFL
- Elks, 880 CHED Extend Radio Partnership Deal for the Next Three Years - Edmonton Elks
- Alouettes in Edmonton on Saturday Afternoon - Montreal Alouettes
- Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Releases 2025-2026 Annual Impact Report - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Made in the Hammer Returns for Second Season, Taking Fans Deeper Inside the Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Tiger-Cats Legend Brandon Banks to be Inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame
- Tiger-Cats Announce Partnership with Forty Creek Whisky to Raise the Bar on Game-Day Experience
- Tiger-Cats Home Opener to Mark Debut of The Porter Hangar
- Tiger-Cats Touchdowns for Kids Presented by StressCrete Group Returns with New Donation Milestones for 2026