The Three D's Signed to Return, Delano, Davis and DeSalvo

April 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the organization has re-signed three additional players for the 2020 season. Those players are outfielder Garett Delano (Brown University) and pitchers Kevin Davis (University of South Carolina-Upstate) and Nick DeSalvo (Long Island University-Brooklyn).

Delano returns for his second season with the Rox after appearing in 62 regular season games in 2019. He finished last season with a .320 batting average including 72 hits and a team-high eight home runs. He set the Rox single season record for runs batted in with 53. Delano was named a midseason and postseason Northwoods League All-Star in 2019.

Davis returns to the Rox after appearing in 11 games on the mound last season. He struck out 22 batters in 15.1 innings pitched. This season he appeared in seven games for South Carolina-Upstate, finishing with a 1.35 earned run average.

DeSalvo returns for his second season with the Rox after appearing in three games, including two starts in 2019. He struck out 11 batters in 10.2 innings pitched. He finished with a 3.37 earned run average.

In total the Rox now have eighteen players signed for the 2020 season. Field Manager Augie Rodriguez and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season. For a complete list of the current Rox roster please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

The Rox will open their ninth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2020. The Rox home opener is Friday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m., featuring post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2020 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

