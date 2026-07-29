THE SUPER-SUB WINS THE NorCal DERBY!!!
Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Kyle Edwards' two-goal performance off the bench earned Sacramento Republic FC a 3-1 win over NorCal rival Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, as Florian Valot scored the only goal for the hosts.
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