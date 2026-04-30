"The Substitute ROBERT CORONADO!!!"
Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Tony Alfaro and Robert Coronado scored second-half goals as El Paso Locomotive FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Orange County SC in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Championship Soccer Stadium after the hosts were reduced to 10 players in the second half.
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Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- Locomotive Fall 4-1 to Tulsa FC for Second Loss in League Play
- Locos Return Home for Midweek Showdown with FC Tulsa
- Nicolás Cardona and Tony Alfaro Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round
- El Paso Locomotive FC Earns a 2-1 Road Win at Orange County SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup
- Locomotive Open Prinx Tires USL Cup on the Road at Orange County SC