The Storm Topple Quakes, Take Opening Night Win Presented by the Valley News

April 6, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







The first batter Miguel Mendez faced in his 2024 season made it memorable. Kendell George struck a hard ground ball directly into the Lake Elsinore Storm starting pitcher's ankle. After a brief discussion with the training staff, Mendez resumed his night to less than optimal results. Mendez would allow two walks but just one run. However, for how tight the spot appeared to be, one run was an incredible testament to his mental fortitude.

Mendez would also strike out two of three batters and refuse to allow a run in the second inning, ending his night with one earned run, four walks, three strikeouts, and the only hit being one that likely left a colorful bruise on his ankle. This navigation of misfortune allowed the Storm a chance to answer and answer they did. They would score six runs in the first three innings, collecting five hits and two walks in that span. The Storm were also helped immensely by the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, they were the beneficiaries of two errors and nine walks.

The Quakes would only get as close as three runs behind as the Lake Elsinore Storm put up eleven runs on eleven hits to leave Storm fans happy for more than just the post-game fireworks.

Five Lake Elsinore Storm pitchers entered the game tonight, three of the five would not allow a single run and two of the five would not allow a hit. Thomas Balboni Jr. ended the night by striking out three batters in his one inning of work while Will Varmette struck out four in two innings of work.

Romeo Sanabria and Rosman Verdugo would each earn three hits and score twice. Catcher Oswaldo Linares was the victim of three errors and one passed ball but brought the first run home when he singled in the second inning and Nick Vogt scored.

The Lake Elsinore Storm play tomorrow at 6:45 PM at The Lake Elsinore Diamond. RHP Isaiah Lowe will be the starter for the Lake Elsinore Storm against RHP Edgardo Henriquez for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

The post-game recaps are Presented by The Valley News which is made up of local residents dedicated to keeping our local communities up to date on important issues since 2001.

-Written by Justin Jett

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.