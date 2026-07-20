The Stories Behind America's Historic Summer of Soccer: Field Notes Presented by Coca-Cola
Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
The journey ends where it began: New York City. Former MLS player Calen Carr looks back on a summer that brought cultures and communities together and explores what its lasting impact could mean for soccer across the country.
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2026
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- New York City FC Goalkeeper Tomás Romero Signs Contract Extension - New York City FC
- Leagues Cup Announces Broadcast Lineup for 2026 Tournament - MLS
- Earthquakes to Celebrate Successful FIFA World Cup at Wednesday's Return to MLS Play at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- St. Louis CITY SC, Energizer and Earthday365 Team up for "Dump the Dumpster Day" Community Recycling Event August 15 - St. Louis City SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Heads to California for Midweek Matchup against LA Galaxy - St. Louis City SC
- Keys to the Match: We're Back - New York City FC
- New York City FC Trades Forward Zidane Yañez to Nashville SC - New York City FC
- Nashville SC Acquires Forward Zidane Yañez from New York City FC - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Mexican American Defender Jaziel Orozco to New Contract - St. Louis City SC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.