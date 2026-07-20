The Stories Behind America's Historic Summer of Soccer: Field Notes Presented by Coca-Cola

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







The journey ends where it began: New York City. Former MLS player Calen Carr looks back on a summer that brought cultures and communities together and explores what its lasting impact could mean for soccer across the country.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2026

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