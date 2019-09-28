The Start of Something New with a Familiar Face

Duluth, Minn --- While it may seem like the season just ended, the first building block of the 2020 season has been laid. The first player signing of the 2020 team is actually a returning player from the 2019 team, Max Gamm.

Gamm is a Junior middle infielder from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. He is majoring in Earth Sciences and has been named to the Academic Honor Roll each of his first two years at UNO. Originally from St. Paul, he enjoys being able to return to his home state for the summer months.

As a sophomore, Gamm hit .259 in 147 at-bats over 45 games. His defense at the shortstop position was nothing short of phenomenal. He was brought on by Coach Pointer and staff last summer to shore up the position and hit to the tune of .242 over 33 at-bats. He was however limited to only 10 games as he injured his hand on a slide early in his Huskies tenure. Gamm rehabbed and plans to come back stronger than ever this season to make up for the lost time.

