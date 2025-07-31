The Stars of Summer!: USL Championship Player of the Month: July Nominees
July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 31, 2025
- Mamadou Dieng Becomes Hartford Athletic's All-Time Leading Goal Scorer Across All Competitions; Nominated for USL Championship's July Player of the Month - Hartford Athletic
- Usl Announces Rescheduled Date for San Antonio FC at Orange County Sc - San Antonio FC
- Match Preview - FC Tulsa vs. Loudoun United FC - FC Tulsa
- Match Preview: Republic FC at San Antonio FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Birmingham Legion FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Danny Vitiello Nominated for July Player of the Month - Sacramento Republic FC
- Ronaldo Damus Nominated for USL Championship July Player of the Month - Birmingham Legion FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Rhode Island FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- A Friendship Full of Finals - Rhode Island FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs Blaine Ferri to 25-Day Contract - Lexington Sporting Club
- Preview: Rowdies at Indy - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- CEO Kim Shelton Stepping Down - Lexington Sporting Club
- Postmatch Reaction: Orange County SC 4 - Phoenix Rising 1 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Orange County SC Leaps up the Table with Massive 4-1 Victory over Phoenix Rising FC - Orange County SC
- Rising Suffers 4-1 Defeat against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.