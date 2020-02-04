The Sinister Six - Phillies Non-Roster Invitees

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Philadelphia Phillies announced their non-roster invitees for 2020, and six members of the 2019 Clearwater Threshers will get a taste of what it's like to be a big-league player during Spring Training. Alec Bohm and Nick Maton will take their positions in the infield, while RHPs Spencer Howard and Connor Brogdon will be joined on the mound by LHPs Damon Jones and Zach Warren.

Bohm, 23, is the 30th-ranked prospect (MLB Pipeline) in all of Minor League Baseball, and the man at the hot corner proved why he is held in such high regard throughout the entire 2019 season.

The 6-foot-5 third baseman wrapped up his first full professional season with a .305 average in 125 games across three levels (Class A, Class A - Advanced, Double A), while launching 21 home runs, 30 doubles, and pushing across 80 RBI.

The Wichita State product spent just over a month (40 games) in Clearwater, and never failed to impress. The third overall pick in the 2018 draft deposited only four long balls while in a Threshers uniform, but pushed 27 men across the plate while hitting .329 with 10 doubles and three triples. Bohm also earned Defensive Player of the Month for the Phillies' organization in May when the corner infielder did not commit a defensive miscue in 88 total chances between third and first base.

The Nebraska native's season culminated in being named a recipient of the 2019 Paul Owens Award, presented annually to the organization's top minor league player and pitcher.

Maton, 22, played in 93 games during his time with Clearwater in 2019, and displayed a fine balance at the plate and in the field. The left-handed hitter put up a .276 average with 14 doubles, while also collecting 11 stolen bases. With the glove, the shortstop had 96 putouts and 145 assists in 250 total chances at the Advanced A level, and took part in 23 double plays.

Howard, 23, dazzled on the mound in his seven starts with the Threshers, helping the 6-foot-2 hurler jump up to the 34th-ranked prospect. The right-handed hurler set down 48 men on strikes in only 35 innings while in the Florida State League, with a career-mark of 11 coming against the Florida Fire Frogs (ATL) on April 23.

The Cal Poly product was assigned to Double A Reading on July 26, and struck out 10 men in his Fightin' Phils debut against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on the same day.

Throughout the entire season, Howard recorded 94 punchouts across 71 frames, while issuing just 16 free passes.

Jones, 25, catapulted his way up the minor league levels with a dominating showcase in Clearwater. The southpaw had at least six strikeouts in each of his 11 starts with the Threshers, including a dominating performance over the Dunedin Blue Jays (TOR) on June 1. The lefty worked seven innings and gave up just two hits and struck out 11 in a winning effort.

An 18th-round selection out of Washington State in 2017, Jones never saw his ERA rise above 2.00 in his time at the Advanced A level, as the starter only allowed more than two earned runs in just one start with the Threshers.

Warren, 23, piled on the strikeouts out of the bullpen for Marty Malloy's squad in 2019, as the Tennessee product tallied 80 in 60 innings. The lefty held opponents to a .199 batting average, including a .194 mark against right-handed hitters.

The 2017 draft pick finished the campaign on a high note with a season-low 2.19 ERA (3ER/12.1IP) in eight games in August, and had a monster June with no runs allowed across 13.1 innings of work to go along with 18 strikeouts.

Brogdon, 25, jumped up the minor league ladder with a 2.61 ERA out of the bullpen in 2019. The right-hander began the season with Clearwater, appearing in 10 games and tossing 20 innings. The Lewis-Clark State (Ida.) product struck out 23 batters and held the opposition to a .164 average with the Threshers.

Joining the 2019 Threshers as non-roster invitees are: RHPs Bud Norris, Ramon Rosso, Addison Russ and Drew Storen, LHPs Kyle Dohy, Tyler Gilbert and Francisco Liriano, catchers Christian Bethancourt and Henri Lartigue, infielders Phil Gosselin, Darick Hall, Josh Harrison, Austin Listi, Ronald Torreyes, Neil Walker and Luke Williamns, and outfielders Mikie Mahtook, Mickey Moniak and Matt Szczur.

Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 11 in Clearwater. Position players join their teammates on Feb. 16, and position players will hold their first workout on Feb. 17.

The Phillies begin their Spring Training slate on Feb. 22 against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, and hold their first home game in Clearwater at Spectrum Field on Feb. 23 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

