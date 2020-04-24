The Show Must Go On, Saints to Hold Open Tryouts Via Video Submissions

ST. PAUL, MN - Each year the St. Paul Saints hold an open tryout in early May. Some of the top college players around Minnesota, townball players, weekend beer league softball players and those looking to relive the glory days come out to showcase their talents. This year the defending American Association Champions are making it easier for anyone from around the country to join the team for the 2020 season.

Running from Friday, April 24 until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 1 the Saints will accept video submissions from anyone that has dreamed about stepping foot on a professional diamond. Whether you're a recent college graduate, dominate your backyard games, or incessantly tell that story about the one time you got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run, the Saints want to see your skills. Videos should be posted to your personal Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account with #SaintsVirtualTryout. Once you post your tryout on social media videos need to also be submitted to a contest link at bit.ly/SaintsVirtualTryouts.

Players can either submit game footage or individual workouts that they record. Infielders and outfielders should show their range and arm strength and take swings either off a live pitcher, soft toss or batting tee. Catchers should have a video that shows how well they can block pitches and their arm strength throwing down to second. Pitchers should show an array of pitches.

With social distancing in place, players can get creative. If you don't have a baseball, use a pair of socks. If you don't have a bat, use a broomstick. Missing a glove, use an oven mitt. Can't find a throwing partner, use the side of a building.

Following the May 1 deadline Saints coaches and manager George Tsamis will go through the submissions and narrow them down to the top three which will be announced on May 8. From there, Saints fans will vote on the one player to join the team to start the 2020 season.

The Saints can carry a maximum of 28 players into spring training, and the roster maximum is 23.

