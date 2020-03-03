The Shorebirds and Crown Easter Fest Returns for 2020

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and Crown Sports Center are excited to announce the return of last year's popular event, the Froggy 99.9 Easter Fest. The indoor event will be held at Crown Sports Center, a proud partner of the Shorebirds, on Saturday, March 21st from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM. Crown Sports Center is located at 28410 Crown Road in Fruitland, Maryland. The Froggy 99.9 Easter Fest is open to the public and admission is free of charge.

"We are looking forward to kicking off the 2020 season with our partners at Crown Sports Center," said Shorebirds General Manager, Chris Bitters. "The Froggy 99.9 Easter Fest at Crown Sports Center had a great turnout the last three years and we are excited to build on that even more and get the fans excited for the Shorebirds' season."

"Crown Sports Center is excited for the community and the opportunity to bring the Shorebirds Fan Fest and Crown Easter Egg Hunt under one roof again this spring. Come out and get your picture taken with Sherman and the Easter Bunny," said Bill Hearne, Owner of Crown Sports Center.

There will be three divisions of Q105 Easter Egg Hunts. The first Q105 Easter Egg Hunt will be for children up to age three from 10:00 AM to 10:20 AM and will take place on Field #1. There will be another Easter Egg Hunt from 10:20 AM to 10:40 AM on Field #2 for children four to six years of age. The third and final Easter Egg Hunt will be for children ages seven through 12 from 10:40 AM to 11:00 AM on Field #3.

Sherman and the Easter Bunny will also be available to interact with kids and take pictures inside the arcade from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM.

The Shorebirds are also looking for talented individuals or groups to perform the National Anthem before games this season. Tryouts will be held at the Froggy 99.9 Easter Fest from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the Crown Room. Registration for the KISS 95.9/Magic 98.9 National Anthem tryouts will begin at 9:45 AM. Attendance is mandatory for anyone who wishes to perform the National Anthem before a Shorebirds game during the 2020 season. All interested performers will be asked to deliver a short portion of the National Anthem during their tryout.

There will be additional activities for kids which include inflatables and games on Field #5.

Opening Night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium is set for Thursday, April 9th against the Asheville Tourists at 7:05 PM.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.theshorebirds.com/tickets. Full season, half-season, 22 game, and 12 game ticket plans can be purchased online. For group outing information, contact the Shorebirds at 410-219-3112.

