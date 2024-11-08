The Shining| 2024 USL League One Player of the Year Finalists
November 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Pedro Dolabella, Union Omaha Lyam MacKinnon, Greenville Triumph SC Bruno Rendón, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from November 8, 2024
- Match Preview: 11/9 vs. Greenville Triumph Sc - Union Omaha
- Get to Know Our Opponent: Union Omaha - Greenville Triumph SC
- Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky Nominated for USL League One Coach of the Year - Richmond Kickers
- Griffin Garnett Nominated for USL League One Young Player of the Year - Richmond Kickers
- Velocity Enter New Territory As Expansion Team in USL L1's Final Four - Spokane Velocity FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.