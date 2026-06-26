The Secret to the Bay Area's Soccer Boom: Field Notes Presented by Coca-Cola

Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

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The Bay Area has been shaping American soccer long before the world started paying attention.

What began on neighborhood streets, pickup fields, and local clubs has grown into one of the country's richest soccer cultures. Explores the places where that passion took root, the communities keeping it alive, and why The Bay continues to inspire players and supporters across generations.







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