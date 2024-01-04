The Sea Wolves Next 3 Games at Home

The Mississippi Sea Wolves prepare for 3 more consecutive home games to end the week. Facing off against Baton Rouge Zydeco for a 2 game series starting Friday, January 5th in the MS Coast Coliseum & Convention Center. Following up with a Sunday January 7th evening game with a puck drop at 4:05pm battling Virginia's own Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats.

The Sea Wolves are coming off a 2 game loss against the Port Huron Prowlers at home. Placing the Sea Wolves in 4th place in their division with a total of 29 points and a record of 8-13-1-1-1

Head Coach Joe Pace Jr. says "Adversity is something we all have to face right now, it's a tuff week with 5 games at home, you are tired, you need rest we are coming off a toss loss, but yeah thats where the training and the mental tuffness comes into play. It's hard to lose at home in our own house but thats hockey sometimes and yeah, we are back to the drawing board, watching film and focusing on the next play, next game".

